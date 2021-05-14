Northern Cape top cop, Brigadier Dick de Waal, dies after short illness

THE PROVINCIAL management of the SAPS has conveyed heartfelt condolences following the death of the provincial head of organised crime Brigadier Dick de Waal on May 14.

De Waal was the investigating officer in a number of high-profile cases including the triple family murder of the Steenkamp family on their farm in Griekwastad, the G4S security cash heist where R30 million went missing, the murder of the Pofadder hotel owner Leon Brits and the murder and kidnapping of the Brand family in Hartswater.

Don Steenkamp was convicted on charges of murder, rape and defeating the ends of justice and sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for the murder of his father Don, mother Christel and sister Marthella in 2014.

De Waal was admitted to Mediclinic Gariep on April 23 and was treated in the high care unit

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Mashay Gamieldien said on Friday De Waal had passed away following a short illness.

“It is with great sadness and sorrow that the provincial management of the SAPS in the Northern Cape announce the untimely and sudden passing of the provincial head of organised crime, Brigadier Dick de Waal.

“On behalf of the SAPS management, members, personnel, the Northern Cape Community Policing Board and broader community, we convey our heartfelt condolences to the acting provincial commissioner Major-General Henriette de Waal and her family, his colleagues and the community during this sad period of mourning.”