Northern Cape woman who shot suspect exiting court sentenced

Cape Town - A 21-year-old woman from the Northern Cape has been sentenced in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court on charges of attempted murder and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. According to the provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Sergio Kock, on December 23, 2020 at about 4pm, a man was shot by a woman as he was exiting the Kimberley Court.

“The incident occurred after he was granted bail on another matter he was arrested for,” Kock said. Shirley Hofuza, the shooter, handed herself over to police on the same day and has been in custody since. “Shirley Hofuza pleaded guilty on all charges and was sentenced to eight years imprisonment for attempted murder, five years imprisonment for the illegal possession of a firearm and 12 months imprisonment for the illegal possession of ammunition,” Kock said.

The Northern Cape police management commended its investigating officer from the Northern Cape Provincial Organised Crime Detectives for his exemplary investigative skills in this case. In an unrelated incident in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), police arrested two suspects aged between 20 and 22 on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. According to the KZN police provincial spokesperson, Captain Lindani Mdletshe at 11.30am on Sunday, members of the Durban K9 were conducting routine patrols when they reacted to intelligence driving information about two men in possession of unlicensed firearms.

"Police proceeded to the identified premises where a search was conducted. During the search, a 9mm firearm with five rounds of ammunition and one revolver, as well as three rounds of ammunition were found in their possession. "Both firearms' serial numbers had been erased. Suspects were then placed under arrest," Mdletshe said.