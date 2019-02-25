Picture: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Kimberley - A petition has been started urging President Cyril Ramaphosa so sell the Northern Cape Province to Namibia for R420 billion to erase Eskom’s debt. The petition on change.org, titled “Sell the Northern Cape to Namibia for R420 Billion to erase Eskom’s debt”, was started by Aiden van Niekerk last week and had by on Sunday garnered 83 signatures, with a total goal of 100 signatures.

The petition, to Ramaphosa, states “Eskom has too much debt, taxpayers are tired of paying, and nobody lives in the Northern Cape. I don’t know, tell the Namibians it has a desert and a big hole or something” as a motivation.

Signatories gave the following reasons for signing the petition: “The Northern Cape is literally the armpit of South Africa,” Andrew Rall stated, while Teria Maritz wrote “yes, we can make it prosperous”.

Twitter users were also seen putting their support behind the idea.

“I agree. The Northern Cape must be sold to Namibia,” Twitter user [email protected]_navybaby stated.

“Let’s sell the Northern Cape to Namibia to cover the Eskom f*** up,” I’[email protected]_Oneil added.

“Northern Cape is an unnecessary expense to the government. All their municipalities are broke, Eskom is just giving them free electricity. The whole province is a waste of space GIVE IT TO NAMIBIA and let them be boring together,” Twitter user Bhut’ [email protected]_uBhungane said.

However, one user questioned weather Namibia would actually want the Northern Cape.

“Namibia, let’s actually think about it seriously. Do we WANT the Northern Cape?” Anne [email protected] asked.

Diamond Fields Advertiser