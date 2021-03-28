Petrol bombs thrown at municipal office in Upington

Upington - Northern Cape police have launched an investigation after the offices of the ZF Mgcawu District Municipality was petrol bombed on the weekend. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Dimakatso Mooi said on Sunday that two petrol bombs were thrown at the municipal offices in Upington on Friday night, at about 8pm. "However, they could not crack through the window therefore nothing was burned or damaged. No one was arrested. The police are investigating," said Mooi. ANC ZF Mgcawu regional secretary David Kazi condemned the incident. "The region has learned with shock of the unprecedented incident that took place at ZF Mgcawu District Municipality. It is worrying, immoral and totally unacceptable for any member of the public to bomb a public institution," said Kazi.

He urged law enforcement to bring the perpetrators to order.

"The burning or vandalisation of public institutions and state assets are completely intolerable and inexcusable in a democratic society.

"Government assets and institutions belong to the public and we have to protect it.

"The most vulnerable and marginalised masses of our region turn to these institutions for help and comfort. Let's work together as political formations and civil society to guard our democratic heritage."

Kazi called on the community to assist in identifying the suspects. "They are known members of the community."

The incident follows after ANC member Sicelo Mbondezi, who is leading the “Hope and Change” campaign in the ZF Mgcawu region and intends contesting for the position of regional chairperson at the upcoming regional conference, attended a disciplinary hearing at the municipality on Friday.

ANC members gathered outside the municipality in support of Mbondezi during the hearing.

Mbondezi is employed as the unit manager for planning and development at ZF Mgcawu District Municipality.

He was charged for misconduct after "participating in activities in contravention of the code of conduct of municipal staff members during work hours".

A service delivery march proceeded to the ZF Mgcawu District Municipality, while a memorandum was handed over at the regional ANC offices calling for the disbanding of the branch executive committees, last week.

ANC members in the region want the party’s national executive committee (NEC) to initiate misconduct investigations against ANC provincial secretary Deshi Ngxanga and the regional leadership for allegedly manipulating membership lists during a branch general meeting that was held on March 15 in Upington.

Mbondezi has meanwhile been given until Monday to provide reasons why he should not be suspended as an ANC member.

The charges against him include mobilising the community to engage in protest marches against the ANC, sowing division and bringing the party into disrepute.

Members of the "Hope and Change" campaign believed that they would be falsely accused of bombing the municipality in an attempt to tarnish new candidates who would be contesting leadership positions.

Diamond Fields Advertiser