Kimberley - Law enforcement officers swooped on two backyards in the Northern Cape at the weekend and discovered marijuana plantations worth more than R150,000, police said on Sunday.

"Criminals were hit hard over the weekend in the John Taolo Gaetsewe [policing] cluster, when crime intelligence police operations discovered dagga [marijuana] plantations and dried dagga with an estimated street value of more than R150,000," police spokesman, Captain Olebogeng Tawana said in a statement.



"The dagga plantations were discovered over the weekend in two separate yards at Ncweng Village. Two suspects aged between between 30 and 55 were arrested and are facing charges of dealing in dagga."

During another operation in Maruping Villlage in Mothibastad, police raided a house and found parcels of marijuana hidden in the house. One suspect was arrested for dealing in marijuana,more commonly known as dagga locally.

Police also confiscated R51,000 in liquor and arrested a woman, 26, for selling alcohol without a licence.

African News Agency (ANA)