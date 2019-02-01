Louis Meades allegedly tried to kill his girlfriend by running over her with his bakkie. Picture: Facebook

Kimberley - A prominent city businessman, Louis Meades, appeared in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of attempted murder. It is alleged that Meades, 46, tried to kill his girlfriend last week by running over her with his bakkie.

Meades was on Thursday represented by advocate Van Heerden, acting on instruction from Hugo, Mathewson & Oosthuizen law firm.

Van Heerden asked the court if his client could remain in custody at the Phakamile Mabija Street police station until his bail application.

“My client is currently on chronic medication and it is just easier for him to receive his treatment there,” Van Heerden said.

Meades will remain incarcerated at the police holding cells until his bail application is heard.

According to the police, the female complainant is alleging that her boyfriend (Meades) tried to run her over in an open piece of veld near Southridge in Kimberley.

It is believed that the alleged incident happened on January 23 at approximately 7.30pm.

Police investigations are continuing.

Diamond Fields Advertiser