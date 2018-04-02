Kimberley - The 33-year-old man accused of the brutal murder of his ex-girlfriend was granted bail in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court.

Having previously told the court that he was filled with remorse for his actions and intended to plead guilty to killing Refilwe Letebele, the accused, Siyanda Gxwati, was granted bail of R5 000 last week.

Letebele was killed at her parents’ home in Barkly Road on January 12 when she was stabbed seven times before her throat was slit.

Following the attack on the well-known young woman, Gxwati turned the knife on himself, stabbing himself 16 times and also attempted to cut his own throat, which left him hospitalised for almost a week.

Murder accused Siyanda Gxwati. Picture: Danie van der Lith

READ: Chilling message from murder victim

Please don't let my daughter's murder be in vain'

Murder accused rugby player out of hospital

During his previous appearance, an emotional Gxwati needed a few moments of silence to compose himself, before starting with his oral testimony in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court.

“I am very remorseful for what I did. I intend to plead guilty to the offence when the trial gets under way,” Gxwati said.

He explained to the court that while in hospital he had received psychiatric counselling to help him deal with what had happened, adding that if he was granted bail, he wanted to reside with his mother in Bloemfontein.

Diamond Fields Advertiser