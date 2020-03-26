SABC closes Kimberley offices after staffer tests positive for Covid-19

Durban - The SABC has closed its Kimberley offices and asked all employees to quarantine after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

Mmoni Seapolelo, the acting spokesperson for the SABC, confirmed the case at its Northern Cape office.

"As a precautionary measure, we will close the Kimberley office and all employees based in that office will also be quarantined. The employee concerned is under quarantine and will be monitored," she said.





No other details were made available.





The Northern Cape province has two confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus from the countries confirmed 927 infections.





On Thursday, South Africa's confirmed number of coronavirus infections climbed to 927 from 709. Gauteng is the epicentre of the virus in South Africa with more than 400 cases.





As of Thursday evening, there were just under 520 000 confirmed coronavirus cases around the world, along with more than 120 000 recoveries and over 23 500 deaths around the world.