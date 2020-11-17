Six suspects appear over R10m Northern Cape hospital fraud

Cape Town – The project manager of Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital in Kimberley is among six people arrested for their alleged involvement in a near R10 million fraud scandal that has rocked the Northern Cape Health Department.

It is alleged that in 2014, the department awarded multi-regional contracts for the renovation of hospitals, SAPS said in a statement. Those contracts were awarded to various business entities whose directors were related.

’’Fraud occurred when the business entities that were related, cover quoted in ensuring that contracts were awarded to them in exclusion of competition.

’’These business entities also failed to disclose their interest and relationship with other related companies when they submitted their bids documents. The project manager is alleged to have assisted these companies by sourcing quotations from them.

’’The department suffered financial prejudice estimated at R9.9 million as a result of their conduct.’’