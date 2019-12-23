The woman was arrested by the Galeshewe police on a charge of theft.
The members said they opened a criminal case against the woman after she allegedly confessed to having used the money they had collected over the past months.
“We are eight members and each of us contribute R1 500 each month. We started making contributions since February this year. We would meet and pay the money to the treasurer. The agreement was that the treasurer and the secretary would deposit the money, but the treasurer said that since she worked in town, she would make the deposits at the bank. We saw no problem with that,” one of the members said.
The members said they became suspicious when they were supposed to split their contributions on December 15 this year.