Suspect arrested after police station robbed of firearms

Cape Town – A suspect has been arrested over his alleged involvement in a robbery at the Tsineng police station in Kuruman, Northern Cape, on Saturday. The 41-year-old suspect was arrested for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition yesterday, the Hawks said. The man is expected to appear in the Kuruman Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The Hawks had offered a R50 000 reward to any person who could provide information after three armed suspects had entered the police station around 10pm on Saturday pretending to file a complaint. While a police official was busy addressing them, one of the suspects jumped over the counter and pointed a firearm at her.

Arms and ammunition stolen from the Tsineng police station in the Northern Cape recovered by police near Kuruman. It is believed one arrest has been made and more are expected. pic.twitter.com/EcH4TWMr0h — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) August 4, 2021 She was then ordered to open a safe and the suspects managed to flee with three R5 rifles with two magazines and 37 rounds of ammunition, 12 bore pump action guns with 103 rounds of ammunition and eight 9mm pistols with five magazines, and 98 rounds of ammunition. The constable was robbed of her cellphone before being tied up with cables. No shots were fired and the constable was not injured. She managed to free herself and call a colleague for help.

The Hawks investigation team had followed up on information provided by the public about the suspect's alleged involvement. Minister of Police Bheki Cele said: ’’While the speedy arrest by the SAPS is commendable, the community must also be lauded for bringing forward information that has led to the arrests. ’’Let this be a lesson for criminals who think they can hide, that communities are sick and tired of crime and are increasingly working together with police to squeeze out crime.”