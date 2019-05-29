Kingston Vhiya, 42, was stabbed to death by a disgruntled pupil.

Kimberley - A 17-year-old pupil from Mothibistad has been sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment after he was convicted of murdering his teacher, after accusing the teacher of failing him in Grade 8. The incident took place at Bosele Middle School near Kuruman where the educator, Kingston Vhiya, was fatally stabbed on January 12, 2018.

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions regional spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping, said that the pupil was found guilty on charges of murder, attempted murder, theft and malicious damage to property by the Northern Cape High Court sitting in Kathu. He was sentenced by acting Northern Cape High Court Judge Vernon Smith on Monday.

“The pupil was also sentenced to a year’s imprisonment for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, one year for malicious damage to property and one year for theft. The accused will effectively serve 12 years’ imprisonment as the judge ordered the sentences to run concurrently. The pupil was also declared unfit to possess a firearm,” said Shuping.

He stated that according to evidence presented in court, on the day of the murder the pupil, who stayed at the school hostel, accused Vhiya of failing him in Grade 8 at the end of 2017.

“He threw stones at the windows of the teacher’s residence, breaking the windows. Vhiya went out to talk to him. They had a conversation and the pupil apologised for his actions. Vhiya turned away and walked back to the hostel but the pupil took out a knife and stabbed him in the back.

“He also threw a stone at Zeky Mangei’s head, who was with Vhayi at the time of the incident, when he tried to reprimand him.”

Shuping said the pupil stole Vhiya’s cellphone before running away.

“Vhiya was taken to hospital but he died after his arrival.”

The State prosecutor, advocate Kenneth Kgatwe, requested the court to impose a hefty sentence on the pupil for showing no remorse for his actions and for lying to the court, where he changed his version of events when he was cornered.

“The accused did not show any remorse and failed to take the court into his confidence. He claimed non-pathological incapacity even though the psychiatrist had stated that he was aware of his actions. It is clear his intention was to kill the deceased because he carried out his threats to kill him because he had failed him,” he stated.

Diamond Fields Advertiser