Three arrested for possession of dagga, nyaope and tik

Johannesburg - Two men and a woman were arrested for the possession of nyaope, dagga and tik worth over R27 000 in Hartswater and Taung in the Northern Cape on Tuesday. A crime intelligence-driven and cross-border operation that began in the North West led to a drug bust of 32 and 53 packets of nyaope respectively during a taxi search.

One bag of dagga, nine units of nyaope and drugs known as “tik”, with a combined estimated street value of R27 000, were found during a house search. Cash amounting to R5 297 was also confiscated from the house of the accused. According to information provided by SAPS, a woman suspected to be a drug pedlar was spotted at a taxi rank in Hartswater. Upon becoming aware of the police, she allegedly fled into a taxi which the police then searched.

The taxi search led to the arrest of two men who were found in possession of 32 and 53 packets of nyaope respectively. Further investigations led the police to the residence of the 28-year-old woman at Extension 7, Taung, where a search was conducted. The woman was arrested following the discovery of drugs. The woman is expected to appear in the Taung Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of possession and dealing in drugs.

The two other suspects are also expected to appear in at the Hartswater Magistrate’s Court for possession and dealing in drugs on a date that is yet to be disclosed. North West provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena commended the police from both the North West and Northern Cape for their collaboration that resulted in the arrests. IOL