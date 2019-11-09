Police officers in Kathu have arrested two alleged armed robbers after the Kathu Pep Stores shop was robbed. Picture: SAPS

Kathu - South African Police Service (SAPS) officers in Kathu have arrested two alleged armed robbers after the Kathu Pep Stores shop was robbed, Northern Cape police said on Saturday. The shop was robbed by two men at about 8.40am. "The suspects allegedly fired some shots and no injuries were reported," Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said in a statement.

The arrest was a joint reaction by Kathu SAPS members and Rhino Security. An unlicensed firearm with two live rounds of ammunition, a substantial amount of cash, and cable ties were recovered from the suspects.

Picture: SAPS





The two suspects, aged 26 and 28, were from Dikgweng outside Kuruman, Ramatseba said.

John Taolo Gaetsewe policing cluster commander Maj-Gen Johan Bean applauded the good joint work of the Kathu SAPS and Rhino security. Police in the cluster and all role players were ready to deal with would be criminals. The cluster "has no space for criminals and perpetrators will be dealt with harshly in accordance with the law", Bean said.