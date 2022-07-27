Two in court after racing pigeons valued at R140 000 stolen in De Aar

Northern Cape police spokesperson, Captain Olebogeng Tawana, said a 14-year-old and and 18-year-old appeared in the De Aar Magistrate's Court on charges of theft on Wednesday morning.

Durban - Police have arrested two people following the theft of racing pigeons in the Northern Cape town of De Aar.

"It alleged that on Saturday, July 23, the suspects were found in possession of racing pigeons which were reportedly stolen in De Aar. Police received a tip-off about the two who were in possession of racing pigeons, at their premises in Raymond Street in De Aar," Tawana said.

The rightful owner identified the pigeons, subsequent to them being recovered.

Tawana said according to the 80-year-old owner, his racing pigeons, valued at R140 000, were stolen from his premises in De Aar on Friday last week. He said the police managed to recover only eight of them.