Kimberley - A 43-year-old woman sustained massive head injuries and is currently in an extremely critical condition in hospital after jumping from a moving vehicle just outside Kimberley on the weekend. The woman is currently admitted to the ICU unit at Gariep Mediclinic in Kimberley following the incident where she apparently jumped out of a moving vehicle on Friday night.

The incident occurred at around 8pm on the R31 between Kimberley and Barkly West.

It is believed that the woman was travelling with two men in a blue Nissan Qashqai when an argument broke out between her and one of the men.

She then apparently opened the car’s back door, where she was seated, and jumped out the vehicle while it was moving, colliding head first with the tar road and sustaining severe head injuries.

Paramedics from ER 24 performed life support management on the scene and transported the woman to Kimberley’s Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital.

A bloody shirt and a black sandal belonging to the woman remained lying in the road close to a large pool of blood after she had been taken to hospital.

At around 1am on Saturday morning the woman was transferred to Gariep Mediclinic’s ICU unit, where she was yesterday still in an “extremely critical condition”, according to Gariep Mediclinic spokesperson Denise Coetzee, who also dispelled rumours that the woman was pregnant.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Dimakatso Mooi said yesterday that the police were aware of an incident where a woman apparently jumped out of a moving vehicle on the R31.

“The victim is currently at hospital and the circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known. The police investigation continues,” Mooi said.

