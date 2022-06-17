NPA withdraws charges against Boks’ Elton Jantjies as he promises to pay for plane damages

Johannesburg - The criminal case against Springboks rugby player Elton Jantjies was provisionally withdrawn at the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Friday after the star reached an agreement to pay for the damages he caused on an Emirates aeroplane. The NPA said it was withdrawing the case provisionally, pending the confirmation of payment for damages caused to the plane.

The case was provisionally withdrawn on the instruction of the senior public prosecutor. NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said: “The case was set down for the outcome of representations he lodged with the senior public prosecutor of Kempton Park and, after careful consideration, the prosecution decided to provisionally withdraw his prosecution, pending confirmation of payment for damages caused to the plane, as per undertaking from Jantjies.” Jantjies, who was travelling back to South Africa from a family holiday in Turkey, in the business section of Emirates airline, allegedly broke a TV screen and bulb, when he was asked to return to his seat – after breaking a glass that cut his finger.

Jantjies was charged with malicious injury to property and contravention of the Aviation Act, following his arrest at OR Tambo International Airport in May, after allegedly displaying unruly behaviour on the flight that he was on, and he was later released on R1 000 bail. “The prosecution will continue to engage with the complainant, Emirates Airline, to ensure that the accused delivers on his undertaking,” said Mjonondwane. Jantjies has declined to speak to the media.

