File photo: Supplied.

The National Students Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is facing industrial action which could disrupt the funding application process for the 2020 academic year. The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) served a strike notice on the NSFAS with action scheduled to start tomorrow.

Nehawu provincial secretary Eric Kweleta said the action followed a mediation process which failed to resolve a dispute over the organisational capacity, payment of performance bonuses and alleged victimisation of some employees. He accused management of unilaterally implementing decisions and flouting labour relations policies and laws.

“There’s been an increase in cases of employee suspensions.

“Some remain on suspension even after 90 days in contravention of the labour laws and victimisation of shop stewards is rampant,” Kweleta claimed.