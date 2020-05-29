Number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 in Gauteng jumps by 85 in 24 hours

Johannesburg - The number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 in Gauteng jumped by 85 in 24 hours. The number of Covid-19 cases in the province stood at 3 329, with 2 019 recoveries and 31 deaths by Thursday.





According the statstics released by the Gauteng Department of Health on Friday, the number of patients who have been hopitalised has jumped to 23 from 118 on Wednesday.

The department said 12 951 people who were found to have been in contact with those who had tested positive for Covid-19 have all been traced and put in isolation. 10 105 have since completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and have been removed from isolation. There are 263 unallocated confirmed Covid-19 cases.