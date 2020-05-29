Number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 in Gauteng jumps by 85 in 24 hours
The department said 12 951 people who were found to have been in contact with those who had tested positive for Covid-19 have all been traced and put in isolation.
10 105 have since completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and have been removed from isolation.
There are 263 unallocated confirmed Covid-19 cases.
Total Cases
Total Deaths
Recoveries
Gauteng
3 329
31
2 019
Johannesburg
1 556
15
1152
Ekurhuleni
693
8
495
Tshwane
436
4
289
West Rand
306
|4
58
Sedibeng
75
0
25
BREAKDOWN BY DISTRICT:
City of Johannesburg: 1 556 cases
Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park – 202 cases
Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North – 238 cases
Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville – 137 cases
Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen – 203 cases
Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton – 328 cases
Region F: Inner City, Johannesburg South – 220 cases
Region G: Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South – 96 cases
Unallocated 132
City of Tshwane: 436 cases
Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North – 63 cases
Region 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana – 19 cases
Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West – 143 cases
Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield – 94 cases
Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht – 9 cases
Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria – 86 cases
Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng – 11 cases
Unallocated cases: 11
Ekurhuleni: 667 cases
Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane – 60 cases
Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel – 44 cases
Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela – 214 cases
Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa, Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park – 163 cases
Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza – 129 cases
Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai – 40 cases
Unallocated cases: 43
Sedibeng 75 cases
Lesedi 8, Emfuleni 39, Midvaal 9
Unallocated cases: 12
West Rand 306
Mogale City 69, Rand West City 20, Merafong City 134
Unallocated 83
