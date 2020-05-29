NewsSouth Africa
Sister Lydia Shai tests Sunnyboy Mmaseeme for the coronavirus at the Forest Hill City Testing Station. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA)
Number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 in Gauteng jumps by 85 in 24 hours

By Botho Molosankwe Time of article published 6h ago

Johannesburg - The number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 in Gauteng jumped by 85 in 24 hours.  The number of Covid-19 cases in the province stood at 3 329, with 2 019 recoveries and 31 deaths by Thursday.

According the statstics released by the Gauteng Department of Health on Friday,  the number of patients who have been hopitalised  has jumped to 23 from 118 on Wednesday.

The department said 12 951 people who were found to have been in contact with those who had tested positive for Covid-19 have all been traced and put in isolation.

10 105 have since completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and have been removed from isolation.

There are 263 unallocated confirmed Covid-19 cases. 

GAUTENG BREAKDOWN


Total Cases

Total Deaths

Recoveries

Gauteng

3 329

31

2 019

Johannesburg

1 556

15

1152

Ekurhuleni

693

8

495

Tshwane

436

4

289

West Rand 

306

 4

58

Sedibeng

75

0

25

BREAKDOWN BY DISTRICT:

City of Johannesburg: 1 556 cases

Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park – 202 cases

Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North – 238 cases

Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville – 137 cases

Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen – 203 cases

Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton – 328 cases

Region F: Inner City, Johannesburg South – 220 cases

Region G:  Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South – 96 cases

Unallocated 132

City of Tshwane: 436 cases

Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North   63 cases

Region 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana – 19 cases

Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West – 143 cases

Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield – 94 cases

Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht – 9 cases

Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria – 86 cases

Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng – 11 cases

Unallocated cases: 11

Ekurhuleni: 667 cases

Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane – 60 cases

Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel – 44 cases

Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela – 214 cases

Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa, Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park – 163 cases

Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza – 129 cases

Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai – 40 cases

Unallocated cases: 43

Sedibeng 75 cases

Lesedi 8, Emfuleni 39, Midvaal 9

Unallocated cases: 12

West Rand 306

Mogale City 69, Rand West City 20, Merafong City 134

Unallocated 83

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the government's 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or go to SA Coronavirus for more information. 

