Cedric Gina. File picture: Tiro Ramatlhatse/Independent Media.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said on Monday it was mourning the loss of its former president, Cedric Gina who died in the early hours of Monday morning in Addington Hospital in Durban after a short illness. Gina was elected president of Numsa in 2008, a position he held until 2013 when he resigned. But before then, he served for many years as a shop-steward.

"We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time," said Numsa secretary general, Irvin Jim.

Gina was the founding member and former secretary general of the Liberated Metalworkers Union of South Africa (Limusa). At the time of his death, he was working in an advisory role for the union.

Siboniso Mdletshe, Limusa's general secretary said they were coordinating with the family about funeral arrangements and will advise accordingly.

African News Agency (ANA)