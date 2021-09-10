One person killed, allegedly by police, as trucks are torched in North West protest

RUSTENBURG - One person was shot dead allegedly by the police in Blydeville, outside Lichtenburg, on Friday, North West police said. “We are aware of the reports that a person was allegedly shot by the police and later died in hospital. This matter is under investigation and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has been informed accordingly,” police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said.

Two trucks and a bakkie were torched in Blydeville early on Friday, he said. “The reasons that led to the incidents are yet to be determined. “Members of the community are once more warned that the police will not hesitate to take action against anyone who disrespects the rule of law. At this stage, no body has been arrested and no reports of injuries have been received.”

North West provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena urged law abiding citizens in Blydeville to work together with the police in ensuring that those who are behind the violent protests that broke out in the early hours of Friday morning are exposed and arrested. In 2017, a teenage boy was shot dead while he was diverting traffic to avoid protest on a road in Blydeville. He was allegedly shot between the eyes by a farmer.