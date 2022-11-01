One person wins R3.2m Lotto jackpot using banking app

According to Ithuba National Lottery, the person won R3 219 596.30. in the October 29 draw.

Durban – One person is R3.2 million richer after winning Saturday’s Lotto Plus 1 jackpot.

Ithuba said when players play via a banking app, they are first contacted by their bank to notify them of their winnings.

“Players are then encouraged to proceed to their nearest Ithuba regional office to process their winnings,” it said.

“The winner will receive their winnings tax free in 48 to 72 hours. A team of financial advisors are on standby to offer advice on a series of portfolio investment opportunities. The player will also be offered trauma counselling from a team of psychologists.”