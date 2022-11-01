One person wins R3.2m Lotto jackpot using banking app

Durban – One person is R3.2 million richer after winning Saturday’s Lotto Plus 1 jackpot.
According to Ithuba National Lottery, the person won R3 219 596.30. in the October 29 draw.
Ithuba said when players play via a banking app, they are first contacted by their bank to notify them of their winnings.
“Players are then encouraged to proceed to their nearest Ithuba regional office to process their winnings,” it said.
“The winner will receive their winnings tax free in 48 to 72 hours. A team of financial advisors are on standby to offer advice on a series of portfolio investment opportunities. The player will also be offered trauma counselling from a team of psychologists.”
Ithuba said they were still searching for the winner of the R11m Lotto Plus 2 jackpot.
The ticket from the October 26 draw was purchased in Boksburg, Gauteng.
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza encouraged the player to come forward and claim their prize.
Last week a Witbank businessman won R28m in the Lotto Plus jackpot (October 19 draw).
He played via the First National Bank (FNB) banking app.
The player said he planned to donate part of his winnings to his church. He also wanted to finish building his family home and buy a truck for his business.
He said he had no plans to stop working.
IOL