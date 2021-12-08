Over 19 800 new Covid-19 infections in SA on Wednesday, 36 more die

CAPE TOWN - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said South Africa has recorded 19 842 new coronavirus infections and 36 Covid-19 related deaths on Wednesday. “Today the institute reports 19 842 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 071 064.

“This increase represents a 26.8% positivity rate. “As per the National Department of Health, a further 36 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90 038 to date. “A total of 19 912 794 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors,” the NICD said.

The organisation said while the number of new cases may be lower, the Gauteng province remains the epicentre of new infections. Gauteng accounted for 59% of new cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape, each accounting for 10% of new cases. Mpumalanga accounted for 6% of new cases while the North West accounted for 5% of cases.

Limpopo accounted for 4% of new cases and the Eastern Cape and Free State provinces each accounted for 3% for cases. The Northern Cape had the least number of new infections with 1% The NICD said Wednesday’s positivity rate of 26.8% which is higher than that which was recorded on Tuesday (24.9%).