CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s presiding officers, on behalf of parliament, joined others on Sunday in extending deep condolences on the death of veteran photographer Masana Samuel “Sam” Nzima, 83, who died on Saturday evening at Rob Ferreira Hospital in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga.

Nzima's iconic June 16, 1976 photograph of Mbuyisa Makhubu carrying the fatally wounded Hector Pieterson away from the rioting crowd at the Soweto student uprising became a historical landmark feature.

"Nzima belonged to a generation of photographers who used the power of the camera lens to make an immense contribution to the struggle against that repressive [apartheid] regime and to bring about freedom and democracy.

"We are saddened by Nzima’s passing and our thoughts are with Nzima’s family and friends at this time of loss and grieving," parliament said in a statement.

African News Agency/ANA



