PORT ELIZABETH - Parliament on Tuesday, in partnership with the departments of Science and Technology (DST) and Communications, will launch an exhibition to showcase South Africa's readiness for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (FIR). The DST and its entities, including the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), will also be among the exhibitors and the showcase will end at Good Home Chambers on Friday with a roundtable discussion, which will cover topics including cybercrime, security as well as the from and impact of FIR on employment, media reports said.

The exhibition will also feature projects such as the Wheat Breeding Platform based at Stellenbosch University, robotics, artificial intelligence and 3D printing technologies.

"South Africa's response to the FIR is informed by the country's socio-economic imperatives and Parliament has noted that the national system of innovation has been active in developing a range of technologies designed to address real-life South African problems," it said.

