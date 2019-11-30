GRAHAMSTOWN - Too many perpetrators of gender-based violence (GBV) crimes are walking free, according to United Nations Women executive director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.
Mlambo-Ngcuka was speaking via a video link in a message of support at the launch of the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation (UMF) in Grahanstown in the Eastern Cape on Friday.
She said people posing a danger to women should be removed from society.
"The institutions that are responsible for prosecuting crimes against women have to jack-up. When these institutions work effectively, perpetrators will have something to be afraid of," said Mlambo-Ngcuka.
She called for a coordinated multi-stakeholder approach, which would include police, prosecutors, gender violence activists supporting the survivors, and the health department to work together in a formalised manner.