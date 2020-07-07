PICS: Female priest ends hunger strike in Cape Town

Cape Town - A female priest who embarked on a hunger strike last week in front of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa’s (ACSA) archbishop’s home in Cape Town ended her strike on Monday. Reverend June Major, 51, had set up a tent and chair in front of the home of Archbishop Thabo Makgoba in Bishop’s Court, Cape Town. Major was formerly a part of the Cape Town diocese and ministered at St Saviour’s Church in Claremont, St George’s in Silvertown and St Matthew’s in Harfield Village. Reverend June Major embarked on a hunger strike last Wednesday outside the Cape Town home of Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, saying she wanted the church to finally take her alleged rape in 2002 seriously Photo: supplied

She has alleged that she was raped in 2002 at the Grahamstown seminary by a fellow priest and has accused the clergy of doing nothing about the crime. On Monday, Major ended her five-day hunger strike after a meeting with Makgoba.

In a statement released by the archbishop’s office, ACSA has pledged to launch an internal disciplinary process to address the the rape allegation by Major and asked prosecutors to reopen the case after the state initially declined to press charges against the alleged rapist.

“The church has in recent years updated its laws and procedures to handle cases of abuse in the church more effectively. Ms Major has been asked to submit details of her allegation in writing so that the process can begin.”

The statement confirmed that Makgoba had met Major twice outside his home during her hunger strike and stated the church was committed to following “a fair, just and transparent process” in which she will have the opportunity to state her case, while the accused priest will be able to state his.

It said the church was committed to justice in society and the viciousness of one person towards another would not be tolerated, and thus the church was compelled to respond and was committed to doing so.

Speaking to African News Agency, Major said she was grateful that her demands had been met and an internal investigation and disciplinary process would start with urgency.

However, she said she was not given a timeline for these events.

“That is why I have given a timeline to the church. On August 8, a day before Women’s Day, this matter has to be concluded, otherwise on August 9, myself and others will be back with radical picketing,” she said.

She said she also had another demand: “They need to go to the churches where my (alleged) rapist is and find other victims and a safe space needs to be erected where women can report these issues.”

Currently back in Agulhas, just outside Cape Town, Major said this fight was not only for justice for her but was “a cause for women and children", adding that the non-profit organisation (NPO) she started last year "will be to fight gender-based violence in all sectors”.