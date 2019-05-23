Former public protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela was on Thursday bestowed with an honorary doctorate by the University of the North West for her work in law reform and the role she played in promoting democracy in South Africa. PHOTO: Supplied/NWU

JOHANNESBURG - Former public protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela was on Thursday bestowed with an honorary doctorate by the University of the North West for her work in law reform and the role she played in promoting democracy in South Africa. Madonsela heads the Social Justice at the Law Faculty at the University of Stellenbosch.

She previously received other honorary doctorate degrees from the universities of Stellenbosch, Cape Town, Fort Hare and Rhodes University.

The NWU said it was inspired by her exceptional work and achievements for the country.

"Her exceptional achievements of a non-academic nature, substantiated by her important contribution to both the protection and strengthening of constitutional democracy in North West and South Africa, with specific focus on the identification and elimination of corruption, induced the Law Faculty of the NWU to nominate her for an honorary doctorate," the institution said in a statement.

PHOTO: Supplied/NWU.

"The honorary degree is further inspired by her exceptional services to and achievements for South Africa, and her exceptional contributions in the sphere of justice, society, corporate governance and government.

"These contributions align with the NWU’s dream, purpose and values. The NWU is privileged to award the honorary doctorate to this formidable woman."

PHOTO: Supplied/NWU.

Madonsela's term as public protector ended in October 2016.

She became popular as she investigated allegations of corruption without fear, issuing remedial actions in well-known investigations such as that of former president Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead and state capture.

African News Agency (ANA)