Monday, August 15, 2022

Police launch 72-hour hunt for suspects who killed owner of So What Lounge in Eastern Cape

Owner of So What Lounge in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, Zwelinzima “PK” Dweba was gunned down outside his home on Saturday evening. Image: Twitter/DJAYOZA.

Published 16m ago

Durban - The police in the Eastern Cape launched a 72-hour manhunt for the suspects who shot and killed a 40-year-old businessman outside his home in Mthatha at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said the victim was gunned down just before 9pm on Saturday night.

Nkohli said the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was found lying next to his vehicle.

“SAPS in Mthatha have implemented the 72-hour activation plan as they hunt for suspect (s) involved in the murder of a local businessman, who was fatally shot outside his home in Mthatha on Saturday, 13 August 2022.

“According to police information, it is alleged that on Saturday evening at about 20:55, a 40-year-old local businessman was fatally shot in the driveway of his home at Indwe Street, Southernwood, Mthatha.

While police reports have not confirmed it, the 40-year-old victim is believed to be the owner of So What Lounge - Zwelinzima “PK” Dweba.

So What Lounge is a popular nightlife destination in Mthatha in Eastern Cape.

The business is situated around a kilometre and a half away from the victim’s residential home at Indwe Street, where he was gunned down.

