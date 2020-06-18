Police launch manhunt for killers who suffocated 70-year-old woman

Johannesburg - Free State police have launched a manhunt for the killers of a 70-year-old woman who is suspected to have been suffocated in her house.

The old woman, who lived alone in Modutung Trust, Thaba Nchu, had a piece of cloth over her nose and was lying on the floor when a neighbour discovered her body. Free State Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantshi Makhele said the deceased's neigbour told the police that she saw that the old woman's door was still open after 7pm on Monday. As the old woman ran a tuckshop from her home, the neighbour assumed that she was still assisting customers. The following morning, however, the neighbor realised that the door was still open and she went to the house to investigate.

"She found the victim lying on the floor. Police were summoned to the scene and found that the house has been ransacked. The victim had a cloth over her nose and it is suspected that she was suffocated.

"We don't know yet if anything was taken and there were no visible injuries on her to ascertain if she was assaulted. A postmortem will give us more information on that.

Makhele said the Selosesha Detective Unit was investigating a case of murder

"Free State Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant Baile Motswenyane requests the community to stand against the escalating gender-based violence in the country and assist by identifying those responsible for these gruesome acts," Makhele said.

Meanwhile, a 46-year old man who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend when she refused his request to rekindle their love was expected to remain behind bars until his second court appearance on July 11.

It was alleged that Tumelo Mokoena, also known as “Mosotho Chakela” was arrested by Bohlokong Detectives on Saturday for stabbing his 29-year-old girlfriend on the right arm and stomach.

"This was after Mokoena met her on the street and demanded that she rekindle their love. When the victim refused, he then took out a knife and stabbed her before fleeing the scene.



"The victim was assisted by members of the community and was taken to the hospital where she spent several days.



"After being discharged from the hospital, the victim went to the police to lay a charge against Mokoena who was traced and subsequently arrested," Makhele said.

Mokoena was charged with attempted murder and appeared at the Bethlehem Magistrate's Court on Monday.

