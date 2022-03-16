Police search for Soshanguve petrol station bombing suspects

Durban - After a heavy artillery armed robbery on a business in the Soshanguve area, just north of Pretoria, SAPS in Gauteng are on the lookout for suspects who made off with an undisclosed amount of cash earlier this week. Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed the incident which took place on Sunday.

“Police attended the scene and opened a case of business robbery. We have since launched a manhunt for suspects. No arrests have been made yet,” Masondo told IOL on Wednesday. “It is reported that the suspects were armed with pistols and rifles, driving in a white Toyota Quantum minibus,” he added. It is believed that the suspects bombed a drop safe inside the Engen garage at around 10.30pm on Sunday night, according to a video circulating social media. It has since been shared to many community crime pages.

The video shows footage inside the store after the bombing. The entire store appears to be destroyed and some of the shelves emptied. The footage appears to have been taken by onlookers at the scene of the crime. The person with the camera also notices that the chocolates have been taken off the shelves. Mavela said that police are still investigating what bomb was used during the incident, with concerns raised on social media as to where such a bomb was acquired.

