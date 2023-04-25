Postbank launches cardless payments for Sassa grant recipients

Cape Town – Postbank has launched a new method of paying beneficiaries of the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) which does not require a physical card. It said this meant that beneficiaries whose Sassa/Postbank gold cards have expired or haven’t been collected will still be able to get their grant money paid out safely and for free at participating retailers such as Shoprite, Usave, Boxer, Pick n Pay and OK.

According to the spokesperson for Postbank, Dr Bongani Diako, grant recipients whose Sassa cards have expired, or are soon to expire, no longer need to go to the Post Office branches to collect their new cards as they can be paid their social grants. “To use this new payment method, Sassa beneficiaries just need to bring their ID document and Sassa/Postbank card PIN to any of the participating retailers. “At the till point, they will be asked to validate their identity and enter their cellphone number, and then enter their PIN to receive their payment.

“The process is fast, free, and safe, and beneficiaries can get assistance from cashiers if needed,” Diako said. Follow these simple steps when withdrawing social grants at participating retailers: Take along your ID document, cellphone and Sassa/Post bank gold card. Go to the till point and provide your ID and cellphone number to the cashier to verify your identity as a grant recipient. A confirmation message will be sent to your cellphone (you do not need airtime for this). Enter your Sassa/Postbank gold card PIN number. The cashier will give you the amount of money requested. Diako said this new payment method will be rolled out for the next April month-end payment that starts in the first week of May 2023.

There is no need to register for this payment method. “Postbank’s cardless grants payment method will also help reduce the queues for card replacements at Post Office branches as there is no longer the need to collect cards to be paid. “Sassa beneficiaries collecting their social grants through the Post Office branches or physical cash payment points whose Sassa/Postbank gold cards have expired or are soon to expire will be able to be paid inside branches or the physical cash payment point sites via biometric verification.