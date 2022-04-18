Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, April 18, 2022

President to address nation on KZN floods which claimed lives and caused widespread damage

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation tonight at 8pm on the government’s response to the disastrous floods which have caused mass damage in parts of Kwa-Zulu Natal and Eastern Cape. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

Published 1h ago

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation tonight at 8pm on the government’s response to the disastrous floods which have caused massive damage and deaths in parts of Kwa-Zulu Natal and the Eastern Cape.

The presidency announced the address following a special cabinet meeting yesterday held in the aftermath of the floods in both provinces.

“President Ramaphosa visited the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality on Wednesday, 13 April, where he received an update incorporating the responses of local, provincial and national authorities to the provincial disaster.

“The President has since the start of the emergency undertaken consultations with the National Disaster Management Centre and the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Disaster Management,” said Tyrone Seale, Acting Spokesperson to the President.

Seale added that the President had postponed a working visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend to the impact of severe weather events that have since affected the Eastern Cape as well.

The address will feature on major news channels and Presidency and government digital platforms.

IOL

Related Topics:

natural disasterSouth AfricaCyril RamaphosaFloods

