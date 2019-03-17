Image: PPF.com

DURBAN - Kashif Wicomb has been elected unopposed as the president of the Progressive Professionals Forum (PPF), the organisation said on Sunday. The PPF elected new office bearers at its second national elective conference on Saturday in Durban, the forum said in a statement.

The conference theme “Progressively repositioning the middle strata during the second phase of transition“ spoke to and highlighted the role professionals, academics, intellectuals, and patriotic entrepreneurs could play in growing, strengthening, and transforming the South African economy, it said.

"Kashif Wicomb was elected unopposed as the president of the PPF. The other office bearers elected are Stephen Ngobeni deputy president, national chairperson Abram Luruli, Sithembiso Kubheka secretary general, Matshidiso Mfikoe deputy secretary general, and Thembi Jimana treasurer general.

"The elected office bearers reflect the quality and depth of leadership and expertise within the PPF. The conference and the election results also reflect the spirit of renewal and unity which has been the driving force of the PPF in its regions and provinces.

"The newly elected office bearers take this responsibility very seriously and are aware that it requires unselfish commitment, focus, and an undying resolve to build a united South Africa and advance an inclusive economy for all," the PPF said.

"We are honoured and humbled by the confidence displayed in our collective leadership," Wicomb said in the statement.

"The founding principles of the PPF is to encourage professionals and entrepreneurs to give of their time, energy, and skills to assist the state in achieving its objectives and to become the intellectual think tank of South Africa and Africa. We therefore cannot be spectators when history demands active participation of citizens.

"As the PPF we will continue to organise professionals behind this objective and we call on all to join the PPF as we unite to assist in building the country of our dreams and contribute towards the public discourse,” he said.

The PPF had committed to promote and establish a formal mentorship programme among its membership so that the organisation could mould the next generation of leaders and captains of industry.

The PPF would also establish a legal services unit that would "monitor the pulse of the country and where needed legal action on an issue", the statement said.

African News Agency (ANA)