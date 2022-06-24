Public Enterprises Director- General put under precautionary suspension

Johannesburg – Department of Public Enterprise’s Director-General Kgathatso Tlhakudi has been put under precautionary suspension with immediate effect following a complaint pertaining to him, laid with the Public Service Commission.
Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola has been delegated to further process the matter accordingly with a senior management handbook by the President, following investigations that were conducted by external investigators who compiled a report that was handed to the Presidency. These actions were taken as part of normal government protocol.
Tlhakudi will remain under precautionary suspension until the disciplinary process is completed.
Further communication regarding this matter will be issued by the Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services.
IOL