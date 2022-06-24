Public Enterprises Director- General put under precautionary suspension

Johannesburg – Department of Public Enterprise’s Director-General Kgathatso Tlhakudi has been put under precautionary suspension with immediate effect following a complaint pertaining to him, laid with the Public Service Commission.

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola has been delegated to further process the matter accordingly with a senior management handbook by the President, following investigations that were conducted by external investigators who compiled a report that was handed to the Presidency. These actions were taken as part of normal government protocol.