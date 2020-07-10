Queen Noloyiso to be honoured with special provincial funeral, flags to fly at half mast

Durban - Her Majesty, Queen Noloyiso Sandile, is to be honoured with a special provincial funeral.

The Queen, widow of the late King Maxhobha Sandile, passed away on Wednesday from a Covid-19-related illness.

In a statement issued following Sandile's death, President Cyril Ramaphosa described her as a "bastion of traditional values and an inspiring and principled leader of the amaRharhabe who remain engaged in legal processes to secure recognition as a kingdom."

On Friday, Ramaphosa announced that in terms of the Presidential declaration, the national flag will fly at half mast from Saturday at midnight until Sunday evening, the day that the Queen's funeral is expected to take place.

He said that the funeral will take place at the Mngqesha Great Place in King William’s Town in the Eastern Cape.