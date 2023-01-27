R78m Powerball jackpots up for grabs this Friday

Durban - The Powerball jackpots for Friday night are estimated to be at R78million. According to National Lottery Ithuba, the Powerball has rolled over for the fourth time and is estimated at R26 million while the Powerball Plus on its 20th rollover, is estimated at a hefty R52 million jackpot.

“We wish all our players all the best of luck for the PowerBall and PowerBall draw tonight,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza. This month, a 28-year-old call centre agent from Pretoria became the first PowerBall winner for 2023. The woman bagged R72,9million and according to Ithuba, was one of the youngest multimillionaires made by the National lottery to date.

The winner intends buying a house and travelling with her family to Europe. She won playing via the FNB banking app. This week, a Cape Town retail worker and a domestic worker also became instant millionaires after bagging Lotto jackpots. The retail worker purchased the winning Lotto Plus 1 ticket at Pick n Pay and the walked away with just over R25 564 050.

The domestic helper who won R5 433 073.30 from the January 14 Lotto draw plans to buy a house. Mabuza said most recent jackpot winners said were looking forward to building houses for themselves and their families. Ithuba provides people who win R50 000 and above, with free counselling from professional psychologists, and financial advice from accredited financial advisors for free.

