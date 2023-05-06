Independent Online
Saturday, May 6, 2023

Ramaphosa deploys 900 soldiers to guard Eskom power stations

President Cyril Ramaphosa has informed Parliament that he has authorised the deployment of 880 members of the SANDF to safeguard Eskom power stations. File picture: Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)

Published 43m ago

Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa has told Parliament that he has authorised the deployment of 880 members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to safeguard a number of Eskom power stations around the country.

His spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya said the deployment would be extended until October 17.

“The president has informed Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, and NCOP chairperson, Amos Masondo, in writing of the deployment of SANDF personnel for service in co-operation with the South African Police Service (SAPS) for the prevention and combating of crime and preservation of law and order under Operation Prosper,” said Magwenya.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. File Picture: Kopano Tlape

“Previously, 2 700 members of the SANDF were deployed to assist the SAPS in protecting power stations under Operation Prosper from March 17 to April 17.

“The current deployment is authorised in accordance with the provisions of Section 201(2) (a) of the Constitution,” said Magwenya.

He said the likely cost of the deployment was R147 million.

Earlier this week, Independent Media reported that Minister of Minerals and Energy Gwede Mantashe had denied there was a dispute between him and Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa over the powers of the latter.

Mantashe said he was working closely with the former Tshwane mayor in resolving the energy crisis.

He said Ramaphosa and the Cabinet wanted an end to load shedding, and were taking steps to end it.

Mantashe, who was answering oral questions in the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday, said Ramokgopa was leading the energy action plan to deal with the crisis.

