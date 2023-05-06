Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa has told Parliament that he has authorised the deployment of 880 members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to safeguard a number of Eskom power stations around the country. His spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya said the deployment would be extended until October 17.

“The president has informed Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, and NCOP chairperson, Amos Masondo, in writing of the deployment of SANDF personnel for service in co-operation with the South African Police Service (SAPS) for the prevention and combating of crime and preservation of law and order under Operation Prosper,” said Magwenya. President Cyril Ramaphosa. File Picture: Kopano Tlape “Previously, 2 700 members of the SANDF were deployed to assist the SAPS in protecting power stations under Operation Prosper from March 17 to April 17. “The current deployment is authorised in accordance with the provisions of Section 201(2) (a) of the Constitution,” said Magwenya.

He said the likely cost of the deployment was R147 million. Earlier this week, Independent Media reported that Minister of Minerals and Energy Gwede Mantashe had denied there was a dispute between him and Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa over the powers of the latter. Mantashe said he was working closely with the former Tshwane mayor in resolving the energy crisis.