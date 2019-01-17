



“We have lost an incredible writer and a valiant soldier who fought fearlessly for human rights and the justice and freedom that are the hallmarks of our democracy," said Ramaphosa in a statement issued by the presidency on Thursday night.



“His fighting spirit and humanity will forever be remembered by those he touched through his life, actions and also his written words. We send our sincere condolences to his family, friends and relatives. May his soul rest in peace.”



