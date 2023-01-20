Ramaphosa’s ‘apologies and shock’ will not end load shedding, says #NotInMyName

Pretoria - Civil rights group #NotInMyName is today marching to the Union Building in Pretoria to protest the indefinite load shedding and the approved electricity price hike. Speaking to IOL during the march, #NotInMyName president, Siyabulela Jentile said President Ramaphosa has been found wanting during this crisis.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The presidency of Cyril Ramaphosa has been characterised by apologies and shock. So we are not surprised or convinced by his latest actions. He has apologised, and cancelled his trip but there is no practical intervention that we have seen from his side,” said Jentile. “We are really not moved by his apologies or cancelling of flights. He did not travel to Davos, but then what is he doing for the people of South Africa? Load shedding continues even to this day,” he said. #NotInMyName president Siyabulela Jentile, left, and secretary general Themba Masango. File Picture: Jonisayi Maromo/African News Agency (ANA) On their way to the Union Buildings, the activists are passing by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) offices.

“At Nersa we are dropping a memorandum before we head to the Union Buildings. At Nersa we are challenging that 18 percent hike. We have several demands, they must scrap off that hike before there is any reasonable grounds to authorise the increase in prices,” said Jentile. Earlier, Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said the civil rights group has been granted permission to march across the city. “Yes, the march is legal and we approved it, reason being that they met the requirements of the security cluster. The expected crowd is plus-minus 1 000 people.

Story continues below Advertisement

“From Nersa, they will proceed to the Union Buildings where they will hand over the second memorandum and disperse from there. We are expecting a peaceful march,” he said. The march is being held under the hashtag #SAagainstLoadShedding. The TMPD has requested motorists around Pretoria CBD and Arcadia to be patient when approaching the listed streets, or to avoid them entirely.

Story continues below Advertisement

The activists’ march comes as many South Africans continue to vent their anger and frustration on social media regarding Eskom’s 18.65% tariff increase for 2023/24 approved by Nersa this month. Nersa has also approved a 12,7% increase for the 2024/2025 financial year. #NotInMyName has denounced the fact that community members have no option but to pay for electricity, while they were being plunged into darkness due to load shedding and effectively receiving less power from Eskom.