Reflections and lessons: The aftermath of South Africa's July 2021 unrest

In mid-July 2021, South Africa grappled with one of its most severe episodes of socio-political unrest in its recent history. This period, commonly referred to as the July looting, was characterised by violent protests, rampant looting, and widespread destruction of private and public properties, mainly in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The Economic Impact The July unrest dealt a heavy blow to an already faltering economy. It was estimated by the South African Property Owners Association that the riots resulted in damage worth approximately 20 billion rand. In the aftermath, more than 50,000 informal traders were affected, and nearly 1,500 retail shops were looted. Furthermore, the unrest disrupted the supply chains, exacerbating food and fuel shortages.

The South African Special Risks Insurance Association noted that the total value of claims related to the unrest could reach a record level, further straining an economy reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic. GDP growth projections for 2021 were subsequently revised downwards, exacerbating the country's fiscal challenges. The Socio-Economic Drivers The immediate catalyst for the unrest was the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma for contempt of court.

However, underlying socio-economic issues provided the tinder for the flame. South Africa, at the time, was dealing with an unemployment rate nearing 33 percent, a figure that spiked to an alarming 64.4 percent for those aged 15-24. Besides, rampant inequality and persistent poverty stoked the fires of discontent.

While the jailing of Zuma was the spark, it was clear that the fuel for the unrest was the deep-seated frustration with the high unemployment rate, the glaring wealth disparities, and a sense of exclusion from the benefits of economic development among the populace. Current Situation Two years on, the question is whether any significant changes have been made to address these socio-economic drivers. Unfortunately, the progress has been slow. The South African economy is still struggling to recover from the impact of the unrest and the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Job creation is a formidable task in the face of business uncertainty and subdued investor confidence. The inequality gap remains wide, and structural reform appears to be moving at a glacial pace. Looking Forward Preventing a repeat of the July 2021 unrest requires a dual-pronged approach from the government and civil society. Policy experts believe that addressing the socio-economic grievances that fuelled the unrest is paramount.

Observers say that policies should be geared towards job creation, especially for the youth, and reducing economic inequality. They also point out that long-term economic stability necessitates structural reforms to ensure inclusive growth, improve education, and create an enabling environment for small businesses. The July 2021 unrest was a grim reminder of the deep-seated challenges that South Africa faces. As we look towards the future, it is clear that proactive, comprehensive, and inclusive measures are needed to prevent a recurrence and to secure a stable and prosperous future for all South Africans.