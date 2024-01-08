Report schools insisting on exclusive uniform suppliers, as the trend is against Competition Act

As the first school term of 2024 draws closer, the Competition Commission has been inundated with calls by parents complaining about certain schools prescribing uniforms from exclusive suppliers – a practice which is against the law. Last week, IOL reported that the excitement and rush to get school uniforms for pupils had already started as parents make their way to shops with their children to get uniforms.

However, in an interview with broadcaster Newzroom Afrika, the Competition Commission’s principal advocacy analyst Karabo Motaung said the practice of schools insisting on exclusive suppliers is against competitive conduct in the marketplace. “Most parents are complaining that they are being forced to procure uniforms from either a selected or appointed supplier or from the school’s shop. What this means is, as a parent, you are forced to procure from one supplier, you are not able to exercise your choice as a consumer. The Competition Commission said parents must be given options when purchasing school uniforms. File Picture: Simone Kley “It also means that the particular supplier knows for certain that every single parent of a child that attends the particular school is going to buy uniforms from them. They face no competition and therefore they are in no position to reduce prices. They are very much incentivised to hike prices as much as possible.”

She said unless every school enlists multiple suppliers of uniforms, parents will continue to suffer the consequences of the unfair trend. “From the number of complaints we are getting, it is a serious concern. Post-Covid, families are cash-strapped and school uniforms being something that is vital, that is a requirement by schools for learners to wear, it is imperative that schools do play a role in alleviating this financial pressure on parents,” said Motaung. She highlighted that exclusive agreements, from the Competition Commission’s perspective, form a barrier which prevents new suppliers from coming into the market – while the existing traders thrive.

“That is a contravention of the Competition Act, so if consumers and parents find that they are being forced to procure school uniforms from a particular supplier, they can come to the Competition Commission and report a complaint,” said Motaung. She added that while schools have the responsibility of appointing suppliers, they are mandated to ensure that their policies are “as pro-competitive as possible”. Parents are fed up that they’re being forced by buy school uniforms from particular stores. File Picture : Simone Kley Last year, IOL reported that the national Department of Basic Education had gazetted the confirmed school calendar for 2024 which starts on January 17, 2024 and ends on December 11, delivering a total of 203 school days – four more than in 2022 and 2023.