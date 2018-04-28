



Jezile died on Saturday morning while on his way to a family funeral in the Eastern Cape with friends.





Four other people lost their lives in the same accident, police confirmed.





Urban Brew in a statement confirmed Jezile's death and expressed shock at the loss of the Live Amp producer and actor.





"On behalf of the management and staff at Urban Brews Studios, I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Akhumzi. We are all devastated and utterly shocked, but we will try to remain strong during this time," chief executive officer of Urban Brew Veronica Duwarkah said.





Head of Bouquet at SABC 1 Clara Nzima added to this, saying: "It is with immense shock and deepest sorrow to learn of the untimely passing of Akhumzi. A colleague, an exceptional talent ahead of his time, a friend of many.





"On behalf of SABC1 and the SABC, we wish to send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and fans. We have truly lost a gem. May his precious soul rest in peace."





Celebrities and politicians meanwhile, also took to social media to mourn Jezile. See some of the tweets below:





Akhumzi was very passionate about entertainment it was so admirable to watch. It seemed like he was passionate about everyone. He’ll definitely be missed and remembered. To his family and friends my condolences goes out to y’all. #RipAkhumzi — Da L.E.S (@2freshLES) April 28, 2018





We're saddened to hear the news of the tragic and sudden passing of multitalented actor, producer, TV & radio presenter, Akhumzi Jezile. We'll miss his exhilarating energy, passion & appreciation of Africa culture, which inspired him to learn most of our languages. #RIPAkhumzi pic.twitter.com/RdL0rcuGA4 — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) April 28, 2018

I tried to call my friend , so he could say “Tsek Siv , you’re always so dramatic ., I’m fine!” #RipAkhumzi — Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) April 28, 2018

Still trying to make sense of it all. #RIPAkhumzi — Mamma-Samúrai (@SamkeloNdlovu) April 28, 2018





A family representative Percy Vilakazi thanked the public for the support and prayers received in the wake of the news.





"We are humbled by the outpouring of love, support and prayers we have received for our family from all corners," he said.





More details on the memorial and funeral service will be communicated in due course.





