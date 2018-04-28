Akhumzi was very passionate about entertainment it was so admirable to watch. It seemed like he was passionate about everyone. He’ll definitely be missed and remembered. To his family and friends my condolences goes out to y’all. #RipAkhumzi
— Da L.E.S (@2freshLES) April 28, 2018
We're saddened to hear the news of the tragic and sudden passing of multitalented actor, producer, TV & radio presenter, Akhumzi Jezile. We'll miss his exhilarating energy, passion & appreciation of Africa culture, which inspired him to learn most of our languages. #RIPAkhumzi pic.twitter.com/RdL0rcuGA4
— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) April 28, 2018
I tried to call my friend , so he could say “Tsek Siv , you’re always so dramatic ., I’m fine!” #RipAkhumzi
— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) April 28, 2018
Still trying to make sense of it all. #RIPAkhumzi
— Mamma-Samúrai (@SamkeloNdlovu) April 28, 2018