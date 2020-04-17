SA at 2 783 Covid-19 cases: Where the two new deaths and 178 cases came from

Johannesburg - The two new Covid-19 coronavirus deaths came from the Western Cape, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday.

The 178 new cases came from six provinces, chief amongst which was KwaZulu-Natal, which had 57 new cases, the most new infections, followed by Gauteng and the Western Cape, with 49 and 42 new cases respectively.

Gauteng also became the first South African province to reach 1 000 coronavirus cases. The province also has six virus related deaths.

BREAKDOWN

Gauteng - 1018 cases - 6 deaths - 49 new cases

Western Cape - 717 cases - 15 deaths - 42 new cases, 2 new deaths

KZN - 591 cases - 20 deaths - 57 new cases

Eastern Cape 246 cases - 4 deaths - 26 new cases

Free State - 100 cases - 4 deaths - 2 new cases

Limpopo - 26 cases - 1 death - 0 new cases

North West - 24 cases - 0 new cases

Mpumalanga - 23 cases - 1 new case

Northern Cape - 16 cases - 0 new case

** 22 cases were yet to be allocated, the Department of Health said.

The Eastern Cape had 26 new cases, along with one new case in Mpumalanga. There were no new cases recorded in Limpopo, the North West and the Northern Cape.

Said Mkhize: “Today we regrettably report 2 new Covid-19 related deaths. Both deceased are from the Western Cape. This increases the total number of deaths to 50.

“We convey our condolences to the families and also appreciate the health workers who were treating the deceased patients,” said Mkhize.

South Africa is currently on Day 22 of its lockdown after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a two week extension last week.

The lockdown is expected to end at the end of April, but Ramaphosa could still extend it further if his team of advisors deems it necessary.