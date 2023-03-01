Durban - South Africa could likely see a new police minister being tasked with plugging a hole in crime, as President Cyril Ramaphosa plans to shuffle his Cabinet. General Bheki Cele is rumoured to take the lead at the State Security Agency (SSA), the country’s intelligence organ, according to News24.

But Cele’s spokesperson, Lirandzu Temba said that she had no idea, as the cabinet reshuffle was yet to take place. It is believed that Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi may take over from Cele, who held office since February 2018 and was re-appointed in May 2019. SSA is currently headed up by director-general Thembi Majola, who reports to the Presidency and deputy minister of Intelligence, Zizi Kodwa.

The incoming police minister will be thrown into the deep end, to put it lightly, as crime rates in South Africa have reached new highs. Rape, murder and hijacking numbers have increased consistently, according to SAPS crime statistics, which are released quarterly. The SSA, as many may know, is a state organ that failed to carry out its mandate during the July 2021 social unrest.

State intelligence operatives failed to alert the public or relevant authorities of threats, according to officials who testified before the South African Human Rights Commission’s hearing. The Zondo Commission also mentioned SSA in its report, saying that it was a key factor during the state capture years. With the cabinet shuffle expected to take place in the coming weeks, South Africans can also expect to see a “Minister of electricity” being appointed to get our power grid back on track.

