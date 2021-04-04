SA in top 20 for women in senior government positions - WEF report

CAPE TOWN - South Africa is among the top 20 countries with a high presence of women both ministers and parliamentarians, according to the World Economic Forum’s 2021 Global Gender Gap Report.

With women occupying 15 of the 28 ministerial posts, the report ranks South Africa 10th in the percentage of women in parliament and 12th in the percentage of women in ministerial positions.

Among the best performers in the gender gap in Political Empowerment are Rwanda (6th), which has closed 56.3% of its Political Empowerment gap, Mozambique (13th, 49.3%) and Namibia (19th, 46.3%).

However, globally women hold only 26.1% of parliamentary seats and 22.6% of ministerial positions and this political gender gap is expected to take more than 145 years to close if it remains on its current trajectory, compared to 95 years in the 2020 edition of the report.

According to international organisation, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) stronger equity in governments has been recognized as essential for any thriving democracy.