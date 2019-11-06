File picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA).

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Post Office (Sapo) on Wednesday warned the public to be aware of a parcel delivery scam designed to defraud customers. "Members of the public receive SMS messages informing them that a parcel could not be delivered because VAT needs to be paid on the parcel. A link on the SMS leads them to a web page where they are requested to deposit money into a bank account," Sapo said in a statement.

The postal service said it did not require customers to make any bank deposits before parcels were released.

If VAT or any other fees were payable on a parcel, it was paid at the time of delivery or collection, and the customer would receive a valid receipt.

"Where the post office has the cellphone number of the recipient, the customer will receive an SMS requesting him or her to collect the parcel at a branch. The SMS will not request that funds be deposited into an account."