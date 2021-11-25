SA records 2 465 new Covid-19 cases and 114 deaths

SOUTH Africa recorded 2 465 new Covid-19 cases and 114 deaths yesterday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said. “Today the institute reports 2 465 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 952 500.

“This increase represents a 6.5% positivity rate. “As per the National Department of Health, a further 114 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 771 to date. “A total of 19 318 050 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors,” the NICD said.

The organisation said the majority of the new reported cases were recorded in Gauteng which accounted for 79% of cases, followed by the North West which accounted for 4% of the new cases. The Western Cape accounted for 4% of cases while KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo each accounted for 3% of new cases respectively. Mpumalanga accounted for 2% of cases while the Eastern Cape, Free State and Northern Cape provinces each accounted for 1% of new cases for Thursday respectively. The NICD said the proportion of positive new cases/total new cases tested yesterday is 6.5% which is higher than was recorded on Wednesday (3.6%).

In the past 24 hours, the NICD also reported there had been 98 new hospital admissions. According to the National Department of Health’s vaccine dashboard, as of 5pm yesterday, a total of 121 359 vaccines had been administered across the country in the past 24 hours. [email protected]