SA records over 16 500 new Covid-19 cases, 333 deaths on Sunday

SOUTH Africa recorded 16 585 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total cumulative number to 2 062 896, the Health Department said. “The number of new deaths reported is 333 and total number of deaths is 61 840. The number of recoveries is 1 808 082 with a recovery rate of 87.6 percent,” the department said in a tweet.

Health statistics for July 4. To date, 13 450 014 cases have been conducted and 2 062 896 positive cases recorded and 1 808 082 recoveries. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, said it would continue to monitor Covid-19 to inform the public health response. It said the 16 585 new Covid-19 cases brought the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 062 896.

“This increase represents a 30.2 percent positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 333 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 61 840 to date,” the NICD said. Gauteng recorded 9 443 new cases in the last 24 hours, Western Cape recorded 1 784, Limpopo 1 230, KwaZulu-Natal had 1 166. On Saturday, South Africa reported a total of 26 485 new Covid-19 cases, and 175 deaths.

On Friday, acting Health Minister Mamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said that Pfizer delivered 4.5 million vaccine doses, adding that South Africa was expecting nearly 2.1 million doses in July. She said that Johnson and Johnson had delivered a total of 2 million doses, including the Sisonke doses. The 1.2 million doses delivered last week must be used by August 11, the department said. “South Africa is expecting J&J to deliver 500 000 doses soon,” the department said at the time.