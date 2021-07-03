SA records over 26 400 new Covid-19 cases, 175 deaths on Saturday

Cape Town – South Africa reported a total of 26 485 new Covid-19 cases, and 175 deaths on Saturday, the Health Department said. The department said this brought the total number of cases to 2 046 311 in the country.

“Number of deaths reported today is 175 bringing total deaths to 61 507 to date. Number of recoveries is 1 792 361 with a recovery rate of 87.8 percent,” the department said on Twitter. On Saturday, 12 289 people were vaccinated. The total number of vaccines administered was 3 305 95, the department said. On Friday, 303 more people died of Covid-19 and 24 270 new Covid-19 infections were confirmed, with the Gauteng accounting for over 58 percent of new cases.

There were 627 people admitted to hospital around the country due to the virus, taking the number of people hospitalised to over 13 751. On Friday night, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said they were continuing to monitor the spread of the virus. Earlier on Friday, Acting Health Minister, Mamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said that Pfizer delivered 4.5 million vaccine doses, adding that South Africa was expecting nearly 2.1 million doses in July.